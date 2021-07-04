Izabelle Riley of the Yorktown Child Development Center kicks a ball during soccer drills April 7 during a functional fitness class. The instruction is intended to instill healthy exercise habits in young children.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6598728
|VIRIN:
|210407-A-US054-651
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness instructor does his part to keep kids active, healthy [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fitness instructor does his part to keep kids active, healthy
