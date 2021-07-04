Jordan M. Fields, Child and Youth Services functional fitness instructor, leads a Child Development Center exercise session April 7 at the CYS athletics field. Fields has developed numerous programs for the children that include drills, exercises and games (photo by T. Anthony Bell).
This work, Fitness instructor does his part to keep kids active, healthy [Image 3 of 3], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
