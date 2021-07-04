Fitness instructor does his part to keep kids active, healthy

Yorktown Child Development Center youths follow Functional Fitness Instructor Jordan M. Fields through a course during an exercise session April 7 on one of the Child and Youth Services’ athletic fields. As part of a new program, Fields leads three classes a week for CDCs and School Age Services on a rotational basis but hopes to increase participation as facilities gradually expand their capacity. (U.S. Army Photo by T. Anthony Bell)

