Ruff Security

Senior Airman Vernon Walter, 27th Special Operations Wing public affairs, gets chased down by Military Working Dog Zazu at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on April 12, 2021. There are around 2500 MWDs in actiive service today, and around 700 deployed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

