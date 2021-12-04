Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruff Security

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Vernon Walter, 27th Special Operations Wing public affairs, gets a practice bite from Military Working Dog Zazu at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on April 12, 2021. German Shepherds are the most common military dog breed in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruff Security [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    27th Special Operations Wing

