Senior Airman Vernon Walter, 27th Special Operations Wing public affairs gets chased down by Military Working Dog Zazu and Staff Sgt Joseph Burke, 27th Special Operations Squadron Security Forces at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. on April 12, 2021. The 341st Training Squadron in San Antonio, TX is solely responsible for procuring, training and assigning all dogs from the MWD program across every branch of the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 10:55 Photo ID: 6598604 VIRIN: 210412-F-VD069-1019 Resolution: 3106x2071 Size: 3.38 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ruff Security [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.