Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.14.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Col. Ricardo Roig (right), 50th Regional Support Group commander, stands as the distinguished visitor during an uncasing ceremony for the 1-1 Attack Battalion (1-1 AB) at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 10, 2021. The uncasing ceremony commemorates the establishment of the 1-1 AB operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6598058
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-DC208-003
    Resolution: 1600x1125
    Size: 235.98 KB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Abigail Hammock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland
    1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland
    1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Fort Riley
    Florida Army National Guard
    uncasing ceremony
    50th Regional Support Group
    1-1 Attack Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT