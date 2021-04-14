1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland

Army Col. Ricardo Roig (right), 50th Regional Support Group commander, stands as the distinguished visitor during an uncasing ceremony for the 1-1 Attack Battalion (1-1 AB) at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 10, 2021. The uncasing ceremony commemorates the establishment of the 1-1 AB operations in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Guard photo by 1st Lt. Abigail Hammock.)
