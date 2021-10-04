Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland [Image 1 of 3]

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers of the 1-1 Attack Battalion (1-1 AB) stand at parade rest during their unit uncasing ceremony at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 10, 2021. In the distance, three aircraft from the Polish military position themselves to fly over the ceremony. The 1-1 AB “Gunfighters,” based in Fort Riley, Kansas, are deployed to Poland to support regional stability efforts in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

