Soldiers of the 1-1 Attack Battalion (1-1 AB) stand at parade rest during their unit uncasing ceremony at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 10, 2021. In the distance, three aircraft from the Polish military position themselves to fly over the ceremony. The 1-1 AB “Gunfighters,” based in Fort Riley, Kansas, are deployed to Poland to support regional stability efforts in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 07:58 Photo ID: 6598056 VIRIN: 210414-Z-XD814-001 Resolution: 1000x716 Size: 829.04 KB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.