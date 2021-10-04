1-1 Attack Battalion Soldiers attend unit uncasing ceremony in Poland

Army Lt. Col Robert Holcroft (right, at podium), 1-1 Attack Battalion (1-1 AB) commander, bows his head with his Soldiers and distinguished guests in a moment of remembrance at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Apr. 10, 2021. Above, aircraft from the 1-1 AB and the Polish military execute a joint flyover of the ceremony to recognize the 1-1 AB’s uncasing, as well as a commemoration of the victims of the Katyn Massacre that killed 22,000 Polish officers and intellectuals in WWII. The 1-1 AB “Gunfighters,” based in Fort Riley, Kansas, are deployed to Poland to support regional stability efforts in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

