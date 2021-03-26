A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with the 37th Airlift Squadron taxies on the airstrip after equipment and heavy machinery delivery, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 05:23 Photo ID: 6598018 VIRIN: 210326-A-BD610-1059 Resolution: 6765x4510 Size: 3.45 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 424th ABS Air Field Management [Image 13 of 13], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.