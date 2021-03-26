Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    424th ABS Air Field Management [Image 9 of 13]

    424th ABS Air Field Management

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with the 37th Airlift Squadron performs approaches, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021
    Photo ID: 6598014
    VIRIN: 210326-A-BD610-1077
    Resolution: 3395x2263
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 424th ABS Air Field Management, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    37th Airlift Squadron
    86 AW
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

