424th ABS Air Field Management

U.S. Air Force Sgt. Jessica Newman, an airfield manager assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, removes panels marking the start of the landing zone, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 26, 2021. Airfield management cancelled landing zone operations due to strong wind speeds. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

