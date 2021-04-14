USFJ Lt. Gen. Schneider Visits CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2021) – U.S. Forces Japan Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider converses with Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Anthony Theel, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU 7), following a demonstration flight on a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Yokose facility April 14, 2021. Schneider visited Sasebo to review CFAS’ contributions to U.S. Forces Japan’s mission and meet with local U.S. Navy leaders and Japan Self-Defense Force partners to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

