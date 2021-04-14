Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ Lt. Gen. Schneider Visits CFAS [Image 3 of 8]

    USFJ Lt. Gen. Schneider Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2021) – U.S. Forces Japan Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider converses with Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Anthony Theel, assigned to Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU 7), following a demonstration flight on a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Yokose facility April 14, 2021. Schneider visited Sasebo to review CFAS’ contributions to U.S. Forces Japan’s mission and meet with local U.S. Navy leaders and Japan Self-Defense Force partners to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 04:52
    Photo ID: 6597989
    VIRIN: 210414-N-CA060-0016
    Resolution: 5245x3497
    Size: 888.6 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ Lt. Gen. Schneider Visits CFAS [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    brief
    cfas
    USFJ

