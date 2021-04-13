USFJ Lt. Gen. Schneider Visits CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (April 13, 2021) – U.S. Forces Japan Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider receives a waterborne tour from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams onboard CFAS April 13, 2021. Schneider visited Sasebo to review CFAS’ contributions to U.S. Forces Japan’s mission and meet with local U.S. Navy leaders and Japan Self-Defense Force partners to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

