SASEBO, Japan (April 14, 2021) – U.S. Forces Japan Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider poses for a photo with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Commandant Vice Adm. Katsuto Deguchi after a meeting onboard JMSDF Sasebo District Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo April 14, 2021. Schneider visited Sasebo to review CFAS’ contributions to U.S. Forces Japan’s mission and meet with local U.S. Navy leaders and Japan Self-Defense Force partners to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6597994 VIRIN: 210414-N-CA060-0118 Resolution: 4141x2958 Size: 855.25 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ Lt. Gen. Schneider Visits CFAS [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.