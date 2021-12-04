2ID Wet Gap Crossing

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd and 3rd Infantry Division participate in “wet gap” training near the Imjin River April 12, 2021. The ability to practice crossing small bodies of water enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

