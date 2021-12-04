Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 7 of 8]

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd and 3rd Infantry Division participate in “wet gap” training near the Imjin River April 12, 2021. The ability to practice crossing small bodies of water enables U.S. forces to perform assigned missions during ground movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

