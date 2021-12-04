Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 6 of 8]

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd and 3rd Infantry Division participate in training near the Imjin River, South Korea on April 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6597924
    VIRIN: 210412-A-UC770-1009
    Resolution: 6175x4117
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #2ID #2ndInfantryDivision #814th #korea #wetgapcrossing #army #combatenigneer

