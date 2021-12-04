A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division helps guide an M-1 Abrams tank across a temporary bridge during training near the Imjin River, South Korea. April 12, 2021. The Soldier was participating in “wet gap training,” a type of training that allows Soldiers to practice crossing bodies of water, such as rivers and streams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6597927
|VIRIN:
|210412-A-UC770-1015
|Resolution:
|4815x3210
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
