2ID Wet Gap Crossing

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division helps guide an M-1 Abrams tank across a temporary bridge during training near the Imjin River, South Korea. April 12, 2021. The Soldier was participating in “wet gap training,” a type of training that allows Soldiers to practice crossing bodies of water, such as rivers and streams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

