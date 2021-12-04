Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing [Image 8 of 8]

    2ID Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    8th Army

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division helps guide an M-1 Abrams tank across a temporary bridge during training near the Imjin River, South Korea. April 12, 2021. The Soldier was participating in “wet gap training,” a type of training that allows Soldiers to practice crossing bodies of water, such as rivers and streams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    #2ID #2ndInfantryDivision #814th #korea #wetgapcrossing #army #combatenigneer

