210413-N-PH222-2161 Fallon, Nev. (April 13, 2021)



Senior Chief Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) Alex Ledesma, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, fires a GAU-21 machine gun in a MH-60S Knighthawk, during a live fire training exercise near Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon. Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy's carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 23:59 Photo ID: 6597885 VIRIN: 210413-N-PH222-2161 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 4.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC-4 NAS Fallon Detachment 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.