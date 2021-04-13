HSC-4 NAS Fallon Detachment 2021

210413-N-PH222-2234 Fallon, Nev. (April 13, 2021)



Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Evan Wood, from East Hanover, N.J., assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, mans a GAU-21 machine gun in a MH-60S Knighthawk, during a live fire training exercise near Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon. Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy's carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

