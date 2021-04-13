Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E commander participates in fire phobia training at Camp Novo Selo [Image 3 of 3]

    KFOR RC-E commander participates in fire phobia training at Camp Novo Selo

    KOSOVO

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Col. Derek Adams, commander of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, prepares to throw a fire bottle during fire phobia training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on April 13, 2021. Iowa National Guard Soldiers assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment and serving in the RC-E Maneuver Battalion completed the training at individual, squad and platoon levels. 

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Red Bulls
    Regional Command-East
    Commander
    2/34th IBCT
    FIre Phobia

