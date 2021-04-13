Col. Derek Adams, commander of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, throws a fire bottle during fire phobia training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, on April 13, 2021. Iowa National Guard Soldiers assigned to Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment and serving in the RC-E Maneuver Battalion completed the training at individual, squad and platoon levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 08:36 Photo ID: 6596003 VIRIN: 210413-A-KS612-169 Resolution: 4932x2890 Size: 1.16 MB Location: ZZ Hometown: NORTH LIBERTY, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR RC-E commander participates in fire phobia training at Camp Novo Selo [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.