    Col. Adams Birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    Col. Adams Birthday

    IA, KOSOVO

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Col. Adams, Commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division cuts a birthday cake during a surprise birthday party at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on April 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 06:56
    Birthday
    KFOR

