Col. Adams, Commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division wears a birthday hat during a surprise birthday party at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on April 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 06:56
|Photo ID:
|6595944
|VIRIN:
|210413-Z-OH907-018
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|IA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Adams Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
