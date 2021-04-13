U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, receives a salute from a member of the 11th Regional Japan Coast Guard (JCG)at the 11th Regional JCG Station in Nakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2021. On Feb. 15, 2021, members of the 11th Regional JCG responded to a distress call involving seven Marines recreationally kayaking off the coast of Camp Schwab. The coast guardsmen were awarded for their timely and professional response to the situation and the successful safe return of every service member involved. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 03:25 Photo ID: 6595831 VIRIN: 210413-M-AF005-1322 Resolution: 4209x3216 Size: 3.24 MB Location: NAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC leaders award Nakagusuku Coast Guard members for saving the lives of seven Marines [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.