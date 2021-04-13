Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC leaders award Nakagusuku Coast Guard members for saving the lives of seven Marines [Image 4 of 8]

    MCIPAC leaders award Nakagusuku Coast Guard members for saving the lives of seven Marines

    NAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, interacts with members of the 11th Regional Japan Coast Guard (JCG) at the 11th Regional JCG Station in Nakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2021. On Feb. 15, 2021, members of the 11th Regional JCG responded to a distress call involving seven Marines recreationally kayaking off the coast of Camp Schwab. The coast guardsmen were awarded for their timely and professional response to the situation and the successful safe return of every service member involved. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 03:24
    Photo ID: 6595827
    VIRIN: 210413-M-AF005-1161
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: NAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, MCIPAC leaders award Nakagusuku Coast Guard members for saving the lives of seven Marines [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

