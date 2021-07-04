Airman 1st Class Jenna Slaughter, 355th Mental Health technician, works on a task during Military Health System GENESIS training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 7, 2021. The 355th Medical Group is implementing MHS GENESIS in order to enhance its ability to provide healthy combat forces and trusted healthcare to the Desert Lighting Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6595520
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-FZ485-1015
|Resolution:
|5047x3703
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355 MDG implements new military health system [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
355th MDG implements new military health system
LEAVE A COMMENT