Marion Kimani, Military Health System GENESIS trainer, gives instruction to Airman 1st Class Jenna Slaughter, 355th Mental Health technician, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 7, 2021. MHS GENESIS is a modernized electronic health record system being implemented across the Department of Defense that enables a more streamlined care experience for patients. (U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6595521
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-FZ485-1066
|Resolution:
|5153x3698
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355 MDG implements new military health system [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
355th MDG implements new military health system
