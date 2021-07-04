Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355 MDG implements new military health system [Image 3 of 3]

    355 MDG implements new military health system

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Marion Kimani, Military Health System GENESIS trainer, gives instruction to Airman 1st Class Jenna Slaughter, 355th Mental Health technician, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 7, 2021. MHS GENESIS is a modernized electronic health record system being implemented across the Department of Defense that enables a more streamlined care experience for patients. (U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    355th MDG implements new military health system

