U. S. Air Force Capt. Kristina Linden, 355th Mental Health Clinic Social Worker, works on a task during Military Health System Genesis training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 7, 2021. MHS GENESIS is a new electronic health record system being implemented at the 355th MDG, the U.S. Air Force, and the Department of Defense in order to provide a reliable database to access patient information whenever care is provided. (U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6595519 VIRIN: 210407-F-FZ485-1006 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.41 MB Location: TUCSON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355 MDG implements new military health system [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.