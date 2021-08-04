Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 10 of 10]

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Susan Vilardi, vaccine supervisor with the Nevada mobile vaccination unit, administers the one-shot Janssen vaccine to a local resident, Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 in Pahrump, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6595489
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-ZF206-277
    Resolution: 6089x4059
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PAHRUMP, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT