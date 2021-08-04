Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:56 Photo ID: 6595489 VIRIN: 210408-Z-ZF206-277 Resolution: 6089x4059 Size: 1.75 MB Location: PAHRUMP, NV, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.