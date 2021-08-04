Susan Vilardi, vaccine supervisor with the Nevada mobile vaccination unit, administers the one-shot Janssen vaccine to a local resident, Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 in Pahrump, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6595489
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-ZF206-277
|Resolution:
|6089x4059
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|PAHRUMP, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines
