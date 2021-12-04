Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

LAS VEGAS – Soldiers with Joint Task Force 17 strike team, along with multiple partners, helped launch the Mobile Vaccination Units (MVU) at the Las Vegas Paiute Indian Tribe to support equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Apr. 6.



“This is a great way to reach out to our neighbors in rural communities who need the vaccine,” MVU Supervisor Susan Vilardi said. “We are prepared to handle a minimum of 250 vaccines per day at each location, but as demand grows we can bump that number up if needed.”



This is the first of many days for the response teams involved as they begin their journey to help vaccinate rural and tribal areas throughout the Silver State for the next month.



Some of the agencies included: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nevada Tribal Emergency Coordinating Council (NTECC), State of Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM), volunteers with Team Rubicon and Battle Born Medical Corps, and our fine Soldiers and Airmen with JTF17 out of Las Vegas.



The mobile units will be offering the one-shot Janssen vaccine and it will be provided to walk-up registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. The Janssen vaccine will be available to those 18 and older.



The Task Force concluded their first week of operations in the town of Pahrump, NV, which is roughly 65 miles west of Vegas along Highway 160.



“I’m glad to be out here helping our rural friends,” Sgt. Daniel Sheahan said. “This mission has us focused on providing equitable access to this life saving vaccine.”



An estimated 115 Paiute Tribal members were vaccinated on Tuesday and 1,310 residents were inoculated in Pahrump while the MVU was there during their three-day span, according to staff reports.



The team plans to visit the rural communities of Beatty, Goldfield, Tonopah and Round Mountain, heading deeper into northwestern Nevada. Six more rural towns in the eastern part of Nevada will be visited in the coming weeks.



For more information on the Nevada Health Response please visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/4.5.21-MVU-Press-Release.pdf

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 19:03 Story ID: 393669 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines, by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.