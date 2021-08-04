Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Spc. Exequiel Pascual with Joint Task Force 17 measures a dose of the Janssen vaccine at the mobile vaccination unit site, Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Pahrump, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:56
    Photo ID: 6595487
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-ZF206-249
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PAHRUMP, NV, US 
    This work, Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines, by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobile Vaccination Units help facilitate equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    Nevada National Guard
    17th Sustainment Brigade
    COVID19NationalGuard

