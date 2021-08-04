Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG assists at vaccination site in downtown Phoenix [Image 9 of 9]

    AZNG assists at vaccination site in downtown Phoenix

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members help administer COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents of Phoenix at a drive-through and walk-through vaccination site at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, April 8, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6595072
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-AA430-009
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG assists at vaccination site in downtown Phoenix [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VACCINATION
    ARIZONA
    NATIONAL GUARD
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

