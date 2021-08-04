AZNG assists at vaccination site in downtown Phoenix

Arizona National Guard service members help administer COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents of Phoenix at a drive-through and walk-through vaccination site at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, April 8, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.

