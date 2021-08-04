Arizona National Guard service members help administer COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents of Phoenix at a drive-through and walk-through vaccination site at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, April 8, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
This work, AZNG assists at vaccination site in downtown Phoenix [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
