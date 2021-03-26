Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program [Image 5 of 5]

    18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group walk through Peace Prayer Park in Itoman, Japan, March 26, 2021. Peace Prayer Park is the site where the Battle of Okinawa ended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

