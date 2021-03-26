U.S. Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group walk through Peace Prayer Park in Itoman, Japan, March 26, 2021. Peace Prayer Park is the site where the Battle of Okinawa ended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program