U.S. Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group walk through Peace Prayer Park in Itoman, Japan, March 26, 2021. Peace Prayer Park is the site where the Battle of Okinawa ended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
This work, 18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
