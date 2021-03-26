18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program

U.S. Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group pose for a photo outside of Peace Prayer Park in Itoman, Japan, March 26, 2021. The visit to Peace Prayer Park was the last stop in the Battle of Okinawa tour hosted by the Nest Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP