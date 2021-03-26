U.S. Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group tour the tunnel complex of the Japanese Naval Underground in Tomigusuku, Japan, March 26, 2021. This tunnel complex was dug by 3,000 men of the Yamane Division of the Japanese Navy Engineering Corps in 1944 as an underground headquarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.12.2021 03:22 Photo ID: 6594479 VIRIN: 210326-F-IV266-1003 Resolution: 4851x3234 Size: 16.6 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 MXG Battle of Okinawa Tour Nest Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.