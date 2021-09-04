Information System Technician 3rd Class Tristan Dasher, from Lakeland, Fla., controls the nozzle of a fire hose during an aircraft fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6594180
|VIRIN:
|210409-N-HI376-1185
|Resolution:
|5532x3951
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS John S. McCain Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
