USS John S. McCain Damage Control Drills

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Ronald Manolo instructs Machinist Mate 3rd Class Johnathan Pipes and Fireman Sean Summers during a fire drill in a main engine room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
