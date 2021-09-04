Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jazmin Mateo, from Fair Oaks, Calif., controls the nozzle of a fire hose during an aircraft fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 18:49 Photo ID: 6594176 VIRIN: 210409-N-HI376-1104 Resolution: 5129x4103 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: FAIR OAKS, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Damage Control Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.