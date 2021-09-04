210409-N-CJ510-0329 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), right, receives pallets of food stores during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), not pictured, April 9, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released

This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.