210409-N-CJ510-0392 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2021) Senior Chief Operation’s Specialist Jeremiah Hoyt handles line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), April 9, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 13:12 Photo ID: 6593826 VIRIN: 210409-N-CJ510-0392 Resolution: 5500x4250 Size: 996.91 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.