    USS Roosevelt [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Roosevelt

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210409-N-CJ510-0021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jason Garcia, left, shoots line to the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 9, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 13:12
    Photo ID: 6593825
    VIRIN: 210409-N-CJ510-0021
    Resolution: 6053x4324
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    6th Fleet
    replenishment-at-sea
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

