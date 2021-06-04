A look at one of the work stations on the 7th Army Training Command Mission Partner Environment main exercise floor April 6, 2021. The MPE is housed in the formed Camp Aachen theater, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2021 12:35
|Photo ID:
|6593244
|VIRIN:
|210406-A-LD390-483
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Individual work station [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Old Camp Aachen Theater now housing 7th Army Training Command’s newest communication training platform
