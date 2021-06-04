Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theater

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    The former Camp Aachen theater April 6, 2021, Grafenwoehr Training Area. The theater now houses the U.S. Army's newest communication platform for the 7th Army Training Center, the Mission Partner Environment. (U.S. Army video still by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

