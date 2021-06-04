The former Camp Aachen theater April 6, 2021, Grafenwoehr Training Area. The theater now houses the U.S. Army's newest communication platform for the 7th Army Training Center, the Mission Partner Environment. (U.S. Army video still by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 12:35 Photo ID: 6593243 VIRIN: 210406-A-LD390-400 Resolution: 3000x1413 Size: 1.21 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theater [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.