The 7th Army Training Command Mission Partner Environment team poses for a staff photo April 6, 2020, at their new home, the former Camp Aachen theater, Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.10.2021 12:35 Photo ID: 6593242 VIRIN: 210406-A-LD390-487 Resolution: 3000x2050 Size: 3.7 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team on steps [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.