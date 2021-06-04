Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team on steps

    Team on steps

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Training Command Mission Partner Environment team poses for a staff photo April 6, 2020, at their new home, the former Camp Aachen theater, Grafenwoehr Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 12:35
    Photo ID: 6593242
    VIRIN: 210406-A-LD390-487
    Resolution: 3000x2050
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    This work, Team on steps, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team on steps
    Theater
    Individual work station
    Main floor layout

    Old Camp Aachen Theater now housing 7th Army Training Command&rsquo;s newest communication training platform

    StrongerTogether
    7th Army Training Command
    DefenderEurope
    Mission Partner Environment

