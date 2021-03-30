(Left) Courtney Dowling, Registered Nurse/Public Health Nurse Courtney Dowling; (center) Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District, Paige Lightsey; and Todd Wyckoff, Director of Emergency Preparedness at the Coastal Health District, prepare first vaccination vials for students at FLETC-Glynco, March 30.
This work, Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Scales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19
