    Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19

    GLYNCO, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Jennifer Scales 

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    Public Health Nurse for Glynn County, Mallory Chappel, administers the first dose to a student at FLETC-Glynco, March 30.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 10:21
    Photo ID: 6593190
    VIRIN: 210410-A-JS123-0019
    Resolution: 1430x947
    Size: 259.04 KB
    Location: GLYNCO, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Scales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19
    Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19

    TAGS

    FLETC
    Jennifer Scales

