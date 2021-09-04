Local vaccination partnership protects FLETC students from COVID-19

Students attending training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) in Glynco, GA are protected against COVID-19, thanks to the vaccination partnership between the Coastal Health District and FLETC.



Approximately 1,700 students and staff have been vaccinated at FLETC’s Glynco training delivery point and will soon begin to experience off-Center access now that they are vaccinated.



Immunization Coordinator for the Coastal Health District, Paige Lightsey, noted the importance of supporting FLETC vaccinations. “We began the vaccine process here at FLETC on January 26, 2021,” Paige stated. “It’s only natural and the right thing to do this here. Many of the FLETC employees live in our community and this takes the burden off some of the health departments in their areas who may not have the staff that we have to give the doses.”



FLETC’s Director Thomas J. Walters stated, “Thanks to our longstanding partnership with the Coastal Health District, the greater part of those vaccinated at our Glynco site have been vaccinated through this cooperative arrangement. Other than the three-month pause which ended in June of last year, FLETC has continued training throughout the pandemic, and that has been no easy task. As this important vaccination effort continues, more and more vaccinated staff and students will help strengthen FLETC’s defenses against the COVID-19 virus and we will continue the important mission of training America’s future federal law enforcement cadre.”



“This is the culmination of a partnership for a mass vaccination event,” Todd Wyckoff, Director of Emergency Preparedness at the Coastal Health District, said during the first iteration of vaccines to students on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at FLETC. “We have partnered with FLETC over the years in practical exercises, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, we get to actually put the joint experiences into use.”



Lightsey and her team were well prepared to partner with FLETC on this effort. “We have been ready and were prepared in a case like this because of the measures taken when we have gone out into the communities for flu vaccinations. Providing assistance to those ‘closed-pod’ sites helps them during public health emergencies.”



Wyckoff and Lightsey, along with an entourage of nurses and nurse practitioners, have been on-site to deliver both doses of the vaccine at FLETC and will continue to do so as long as they are needed, according to Lightsey.



Volunteer FLETC employees administratively assist local nurses administering vaccines at the “pop-up clinic” located in FLETC’s auditorium. They sit in concert with the district employees, assisting with administrative and coordination support.



“A record of each and every vaccine is recorded in GRITS (Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services),” said Lightsey. “This is a computerized information system that contains the data about immunizations. If a person needs to get this information, they can contact their local health department in Georgia, and information can be provided to them. Even if out of state, they can show their CDC vaccine card or go to their health department to reach out for the information.”



Public Health Nurse/Registered Nurse, Courtney Dowling, was also on hand at one of the vaccine events at FLETC, mixing the Pfizer vaccine for distribution. “I’m glad we have been able to be here to help the students and staff here at FLETC,” Dowling said. “It’s my pleasure to help future and current law enforcement members continue with their protections to our country.”

